Curfew in Khargone: Khargone (Naiduniya Representative). After remaining calm in Khargone city for the whole day on Monday, there was an incident of stone pelting again in Rahimpura at around 11 pm. At the same time, the miscreants set fire to two buses parked on Khandwa Row. The disturbance that started after stone pelting took place during the procession on Shri Ram Navami in the city continued till Monday morning.