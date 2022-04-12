Khargone violence: Boy with a pistol shot at me, says injured SP | Bhopal News

KHARGONE: A boy with a sword, and another with a gun. Khargone SP Siddharth Chaudhary was caught between these two while fighting rioters on Ram Navami. He disarmed one, but was shot by the other.

Thankfully, it was a flesh wound. Chaudhary spoke to TOI from his hospital bed and gave a blow by blow account of how the violence unfolded and how he was injured.

“On Sunday evening, the procession started from Talab Chowk and was moving slowly on the prescribed route when stone pelting suddenly started from the rear. There was no reason for such reaction,” the SP said, adding that police had to lathicharge the attackers and use tear gas. “The situation was brought under control in about 15 minutes,” he said.

“The procession moved forward. Meanwhile, information came from Sarafa and Sheetla…