ENTERTAINMENT

Khasma Nu Khani 23rd April 2021 Written Update – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Khasma Nu Khani 23rd April 2021 Written Update - firstpostofindia

Khasma Nu Khani twenty third April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By zee Punjabi. Learn Khasma Nu Khani 23 April 2021 (23/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Foremost Story: Desho buys the lies of Armaan’s mom

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Friday

Present Start Replace: twenty third April 2021:(23/04/2021)

Learn Episode Full Written Updates: Khasma Nu Khani twenty third April 2021 Written Replace Begins With Desho expressions of regret for Armaan’s deigning conduct and Ranveer Duggal inclinations Desho to not stress over Armaan. Desho proceeds to fret over making ready her first pickle request and Ranveer Duggal facilitates her pursuits along with his ideas.

Ranveer Duggal and Desho arrange each one of many containers for his or her impending request by lighting candles. Properly alongside, Desho intrudes on Ranveer Duggal’s dream and he asks Desho to get some relaxation.

Desho leaves the pickle containers in Ranveer’s consideration and leaves. Armaan sees Ranveer Duggal filling the containers and proceeds to interrupt each one of many containers in Ranveer Duggal’s nonappearance. Afterward, Desho will get shocked on seeing the tousled containers and Ranveer Duggal makes an attempt to face as much as Armaan.

Armaan’s mother winds up assuming Armaan’s fault in a bid to save lots of his marriage leaving Armaan misplaced for phrases. Whereas Desho purchases the lies of Armaan’s mother, Ranveer Duggal approaches Armaan’s room and goes up in opposition to him about breaking the pickle containers. Armaan steers away from the true subject and won’t confess his deficiency.

Moreover, they’ve a daring disagreement and Armaan communicates his disdain to Ranveer Duggal. Be that as it might, Desho intrudes on their dialogue and Ranveer Duggal helps Desho make the pickle bumps as soon as extra. Ranveer Duggal packs sends his driver to convey the pickles and stays again to eat with Desho. Armaan’s mother strolls in and communicates her want to go to the Gurdwara nevertheless Desho urges her to stay again.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
49
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
47
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
44
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top