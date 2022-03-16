Khatra Khatra Khatra: Umar went shirtless for Munmun Dutta, Prateek took off his pants and the actress closed her eyes – Umar riaz Pratik sehajpal goes shirtless to impress munmun dutta Khatra Khatra Khatra Promo tmov

ENTERTAINMENT

Khatra Khatra Khatra: Umar went shirtless for Munmun Dutta, Prateek took off his pants and the actress closed her eyes

Comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s new show Khatra Khatra Khatra is making a splash. Bharti and Harsh’s fun with celebrity guests is being liked a lot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is going to be seen in the upcoming episode. To impress her in the show, there is a tussle between Umar Riaz and Prateek Sahajpal.

Fun match between Prateek and Omar

A new promo of the show has surfaced in which the competition is going on between Umar and Prateek. In Bigg Boss, you must have seen Prateek and Umar fighting and fighting. But after the end of the show, the equation between the two has changed. Both of them have moved ahead forgetting their grievances. In the video, Prateek and Umar have been given a very funny task. Where he has to impress Babita ji.

‘The Kashmir Files’ rating fell on IMDb, director Vivek Agnihotri raised questions

Why was Munmun Dutta blushing?

After this, both handsome hunk Prateek and Umar start taking off their shirts. Seeing the muscular physique of Prateek and Omar, everyone’s senses fly away. The matter does not end there. Prateek is ready to cross any limit to impress Munmun Dutta. After taking off the shirt, Prateek is seen taking off his pants in the video. Munmun blushes seeing Prateek taking off his pants. They close their eyes.

Kapil Sharma reached the gym at 4 o’clock in the morning, was seen doing intense workouts, the fans took a pinch, said – are you doing gym or getting angry

This promo of the show is funny. Earlier, Prateek and Nikki Tamboli were seen in the show. Prateek proposed to Nikki on national television. At the same time, Nikki also expressed her love for Prateek. Nikki had told that she wants to marry Prateek.

