Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants: Divyanka Tripathi to participate in KKK11 – TMT

TV’s widespread ‘daughter-in-law’ Divyanka Tripathi, might be seen taking part within the actuality present ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’ Negotiations between the makers and the actress have been finalized. It’s mentioned that info shall be launched quickly.

Divyanka Tripathi will quickly be seen breaking her picture as TV’s widespread ‘Bahu.’ The explanation for that is to take part in his journey actuality present ‘Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi.’ If the information is to be believed, then last talks have taken place in Makers and Divyanka, and shortly the actress shall be seen doing stunts.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who performs Ishita Bhalla in ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ TV serial, is the newest movie star to take part within the eleventh season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ KKK. Divyanka, the classy daughter-in-law of the TV world, not too long ago revealed that she desires to come back on this actuality present in an interview. It’s mentioned that Divyanka has an issue with the ‘sleep disk’ and doesn’t even know how you can swim. On account of this, the possibilities of her taking part within the present have been much less seen.

The dialog reached the turning level

It has been revealed within the newest info that the long-running dialog between the makers of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and Divyanka has now come on the turning level, and the actress is scheduled to seem within the present. It’s being mentioned that this would be the first time that TV’s daughter-in-law Divyanka will take part in a actuality present.

Earlier than this, Divyanka has participated in actuality reveals, however he belonged to the music or comedy style. Divyanka has participated in ‘Nach Lay with Saroj Khan,’ ‘Jor Ka Jolt,’ ‘Complete Wipeout,’ and ‘Comedy Circus.’ She has been the winner of the ninth season of ‘Nach Baliye’ along with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The actress has additionally hosted ‘The Vice’ and ‘Jalwa 4 2 Ka 1’.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants

A number of stories have claimed that Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Singer Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Urvashi Dholakia have been finalized for the eleventh season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’