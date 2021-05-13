ENTERTAINMENT

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli wreaked havoc in a blue monokini bikini in Cape Town, see photos

Avatar

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is going to be seen soon in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is currently in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show. But before getting into some action, Nikki was seen flaunting her beautiful body in a bikini.

Nikki was seen flaunting her body in blue monocony. Nikki was seen doing a beach retreat. His look is really hot.

She is making fans crazy with her photos. At the same time, Nikki has won the hearts of people in Bigg Boss earlier too with her style and fashion sense.

Let us tell you that Nikki Tamboli’s brothers were found corona infected in the past. After this, he could not escape from worsening the infection and left him and his family. Nikki had told about this through social media.

Previous articleThese specific measures recorded in the Puranas will protect you from corona infection during the period of Mahāmāri, read and understand
Avatar

If you like the post written by Themiracletech team, then definitely like the post. If you have any suggestion, then please tell in the comment

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
38
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
27
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top