Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli wreaked havoc in a blue monokini bikini in Cape Town, see photos

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is going to be seen soon in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is currently in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show. But before getting into some action, Nikki was seen flaunting her beautiful body in a bikini.

Nikki was seen flaunting her body in blue monocony. Nikki was seen doing a beach retreat. His look is really hot.

She is making fans crazy with her photos. At the same time, Nikki has won the hearts of people in Bigg Boss earlier too with her style and fashion sense.

Let us tell you that Nikki Tamboli’s brothers were found corona infected in the past. After this, he could not escape from worsening the infection and left him and his family. Nikki had told about this through social media.