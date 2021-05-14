Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul appreciates Divyanka for her stunt: says she killed it

While shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, the contestants are having a gala time. It seems like all the celebrity contestants have got along really well. Their social media shares are narrating the tale of them enjoying every bit of the experience. The contestants are making the most of their stay in Cape town by hanging out together and pulling each other’s leg.

Divyanka recently shared few videos on her Instagram handles where Rahul Vaidya is seen praising her for performing task exceptionally well. Rahul shares that Divyanka performed an animal stunt so well that the animals got scared of her. While Rahul praises Divyanka she keeps on giggling and says that she has hired Rahul as her spokesperson so that he can say nice things about her. Rahul also pulls Divyanka’s leg by saying that she has charged a whopping price for the show. The video is an absolute entertainment and the fans will surely love the banter between the two.

