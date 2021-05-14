ENTERTAINMENT

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul appreciates Divyanka for her stunt: says she killed it

Telly Updates

While shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, the contestants are having a gala time. It seems like all the celebrity contestants have got along really well. Their social media shares are narrating the tale of them enjoying every bit of the experience. The contestants are making the most of their stay in Cape town by hanging out together and pulling each other’s leg.

Divyanka recently shared few videos on her Instagram handles where Rahul Vaidya is seen praising her for performing task exceptionally well. Rahul shares that Divyanka performed an animal stunt so well that the animals got scared of her. While Rahul praises Divyanka she keeps on giggling and says that she has hired Rahul as her spokesperson so that he can say nice things about her. Rahul also pulls Divyanka’s leg by saying that she has charged a whopping price for the show. The video is an absolute entertainment and the fans will surely love the banter between the two.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CO2XUYGHeq_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

87
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
57
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top