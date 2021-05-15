ENTERTAINMENT

Khatron ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya is all praises for Divyanka Tripathi

Telly Updates

Outdoor shoots are fun and when the times are such that people have to stay indoor, locked up in their houses, then friendships happen really fast. As we know the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi is already out in Cape Town shooting for all the thrill we will be served very soon on our TV screens. From hanging out to pulling each other’s leg, they are making the most of their trip. Recently, Divyanka shared few videos on her Insta stories where singer Rahul Vaidya was seen praising the TV beauty for performing her recent stunt exceptionally well.

Rahul mentioned in the video that Divyanka performed an animal stunt and she did it so wonderfully that the animal got scared. Divyanka kept giggling in the video and was heard saying that Rahul talks such nice things that she has hired him as her spokesperson who can praise her all the time. Rahul at the end of the video was seen pulling Divyanka’s leg and stated that she has charged a whopping price for the show. The video is super entertaining and both Divyanka and Rahul’s fans will enjoy their banter.

