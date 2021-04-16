‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestants to fly to capetown – TMT Updates

Placing all of the assumptions and hypothesis behind. the makers of the truth present Khatron Ke Khiladi has formally set the ball rolling for the upcoming season and are all set to begin the shoot.

The newest report confirms that the contestants are all set to fly to Capetown for the shoot. In line with the excitement, the contestants will go away for Capetown on sixth Might and have a schedule of 1 month over there. The shoot was initially alleged to happen in April in Abu Dhabi. Nevertheless, because of the ongoing disaster, issues acquired delayed and capturing permissions weren’t given in Abu Dhabi. Lastly, the date and the situation have been sealed to renew capturing.

A number of the confirmed names of the contestants of the present are Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan, and Varun Sood. Rohit Shetty shall be internet hosting the present as traditional.

