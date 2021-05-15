ENTERTAINMENT

Khatron Ke Khiladi to have just 12 episodes this season?

Telly Updates

As we know the stunt based show Khatron ke Khiladi returns every year with lots of thrill and fear to entertain us. This year too things are under a lockdown but the shoot is on in Cape Town. The contestants of this season left the country a week ago and filming has already begun. Earlier, as per the schedule, they to return to India on June 22. Return tickets were booked in advance and all the stunts were planned accordingly. However, a source said that COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the plan and the entire crew has been asked to fly back to India back soonest.

The source said, “The whole team was scheduled to return to India next month and tickets were also booked. However, looking at the ongoing pandemic and increase in COVID cases around the world the makers have been requested to wrap the shoot at the earliest. Due to which only 12 episodes will be shot and the team will fly back within a month.”

And all of this means that the show will be cut down to a great extent. Only 12 episodes… Way too less.

Well, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

