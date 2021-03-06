Kheheera Saagara Madhanam Release Date, Cast, Plot, Teaser Trailer and Watch TheMiracleTech Online

The film unit of Kshir Sagar Madhamanam released the teaser of the film on August 20, 2020 from the Aditya Music Channel on YouTube. The teaser of the film received a satisfactory response with an audience of about 35,000 times in the 24 hours of its release.

Loading...

Kshirsagarus Madanam caste:

The film stars Kshir Sagar Madhanam, Manas Nagulapalli, Akshata Sonawane, Sanjay, Gautam S Sety, Mahesh Komula, Priyanth, Shrikar and many others in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Anil Panguluri.

Loading...

The film was produced by M. Was done by Alakhya, co-produced by Murali Krishna Dabbuguri under the banner of M / S. Art and the creations of the heart. Ajay Arasada composed the music and lyrics for the film, Santosh Shanamoni did the cinematography and the film was edited by Vamsi Atluri.

Loading...

Loading...

Kshir Sagar Madhanam Date:

While there is no official release date for this film due to the COVID epidemic, the movie may be released soon after the epidemic is over or on any TheMiracleTech platform. We hope that the movie can sell the rights to any TheMiracleTech platform as it is the only effective option that the film unit has right now. We will have to wait for other film banner updates.

Loading...

Teaser by Kshir Sagar Madhavanam

Loading...

Kshir Sagar Madhanam Katha:

While there is no information revealing the names of the stories or characters in the teaser, we can understand that the film is a love story with a mix of drama. The 60-second teaser features scenes from several people with the voice of the female protagonist of the film. The film seems to have several stories going through the screenplay.

Loading...

The film can be considered as an independent cinema as the entire cast and crew are young and new. We hope that this epidemic ends soon so that the film releases and gets seriously positive reviews from the public.