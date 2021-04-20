ENTERTAINMENT

Khesari wept bitterly on the demise of Shyam Hick, said – I will save his Corona positive wife and child

Khesari Lal Yadav, the well-known star of Bhojpuri cinema, stays within the dialogue as a consequence of his movies and music movies. Lately, Khesari’s followers have been shocked when in a video he noticed Khesari crying bitterly. Khesari appeared weeping over the demise of his good friend Shyam Hick. Shyam Dehati, who wrote a number of hit Bhojpuri songs, died as a consequence of Kovid-19. After dropping his particular good friend, Khesari has expressed grief by coming stay on Fb.

Keep in mind a particular good friend

On this video, Khesari Lal Yadav is weeping, saying that he tried laborious however couldn’t save his good friend. He says that even right this moment, no millionaire is ready to save his life. On this video, Khesari has counted the songs written by Shyam, how his demise is a giant loss for the Bhojpuri trade. Within the video, Khesari is seen remembering the time he spent along with his particular good friend. Khesari, being emotional, says that how Shyam at all times used to do one thing for him.

His spouse and youngster are additionally corona contaminated

Khesari has additionally advised on this video that Shyam’s spouse and youngster have additionally been discovered to be Corona constructive. Khesari mentioned then I had no time, now I’ve a while, I’ll do something to avoid wasting each of them. Khesari has assured that he’ll save Shyam’s household.

Always remember

Khesari has advised his followers that since Shyam’s demise, he’s not having any sleep. They haven’t slept for 48 hours. Whereas sharing this video, he wrote within the caption – ‘Mere Shyam Bhai … I’ll always remember you’.

