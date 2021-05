Khiladi is a thriller action movie directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa. The movie is jointly produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. Khiladi Telugu movie features Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a dual role shares screen with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayati, Arjun Sarja, and Unni Mukundan. The background scores and music mix are composed by rockstar Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).