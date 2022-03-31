Khloe Kardashian Defends Rob Kardashian After Tyga Blac Chyna Says She Gets No Child Support

“I pay 37k annually for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extra-curricular activities. I have a daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support.

Blac Chyna’s ex Rob Kardashian and Tyga have joined forces online after saying they get “no support” as a single mom.

Michael Tran / Getty Images

For some context, Tyga and Chyna dated around 2011 to 2014 and share their 9-year-old son, King Cairo. After the pair broke up, Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner, prompting Chyna to distance herself from the Car-Jenner bunch — all of which she was really close to…


