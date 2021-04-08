ENTERTAINMENT

Khloe Kardashian speaks out: Will the influencer lose her net worth? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Khloe Kardashian speaks out: Will the influencer lose her net worth? – Film Daily

The Kardashians have been known for many things over the years. If you wanted to watch a “day in the life”, you’d head to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. If you wanted to have some holiday envy, you’d open Instagram and scroll through their socials. It’s no secret that the family are allegedly fans of photoshopping their selfies, but has it gone too far?

Khloe Kardashian has been in hot water following a recent unedited photo of her being leaked on Twitter & Instagram. People began sharing the photo and the Kardashian was clearly not happy. In a surprising turn of events, Khloe shared a statement on social media, but how will this honest statement affect her net worth?

Contents hide
1 Khloe Kardashian’s statement
2 Nasty comments about her image
3 An important reminder

Khloe Kardashian’s statement

In an emotional statement after much controversy following jokes & comments made about images she posted of her body & face, Khloe Kardashian stepped forward to address all the controversy. The statement shared to her Twitter account began with: “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful”.

Khloe was referring to an image that was leaked of her earlier this week that was an unedited & unfiltered photo of her in a bikini, one that was very atypical in contrast to the Kardashians’ usual aesthetics of heavy filters, photoshop, and “perfection” in their posts. After the photo leaked, her team immediately tried to take it back down, but by that time, it had been too late as the photo had already spread around.

After receiving criticism, Khloe stated: “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are”.

Nasty comments about her image

Khloe Kardashian continued to address in her statement that she could not help but feel the need to want to take that photo down because of the nasty comments that have been made about her by millions of people all around the world, whether they be about her being “the fat sister” as she quoted, “the ugly sister”, or stating that “her dad must not be the real dad because she looks so different”, and more.

The reality star added: “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it. This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me”.

Khloe Kardashian stepping forward to address this issue is definitely very brave, as her and her family quite literally profit and accumulate their net worth off of needing to look “perfect”, and having flawless, rich, idealized lives. While this may affect the star’s net worth in the long run, hopefully it sends a healthy message to folks everywhere that the “amazing” lives you see online aren’t always as realistic as it seems.

An important reminder

With Khloe Kardashian’s very vulnerable statement, many have stepped forward to speak out about the toxicity of internet culture. Actress and activist Jameela Jamil, who has many times been outspoken about her stance against the dangers of photoshop, diet culture, and more, especially towards the Kardashian family, left a kind comment on the reality star’s post.

Jamil stated: “I’m extremely sorry for what we all watched happen to you over the past decade. It’s so unacceptable”. She also encouraged the reality star, saying that “Now would be a great time to throw diet culture in the f*ck it bucket, stop editing photos, admit to the help you get to look how you do, and be transparent with your fans”.

Other Twitter users have also taken the time to call out Khloe and her family by saying they are the ones that have supported this culture for decades. User @viannekelly97 wrote: “Khloé, you neglect to take accountability that a person of your economic status uses photoshopping, airbrushing, make up, professional photography that is put together for all your social media posts”.

“You stigmatize natural beauty when you behave like you do as an influencer”, they added.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
783
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
781
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
768
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
742
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
736
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
672
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
625
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
620
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top