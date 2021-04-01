KHM vs ASV Live Score, Euro League Basketball 2021, Top Pick, Khimki Moscow Region vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne Scorecard

Hello! Basketball enthusiast, we are here with the exciting face-off between the fabulous teams “Khimki Moscow Region” vs “LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne” they are starring off under the Euro league basketball 2021. The match is gonna be played at 10:30 pm on 31st March 2021. The match will gonna played in Khimki Basketball Centre, Khimki.

Teams: “Khimki Moscow Region (KHM)” vs “LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV)”

League: Euro League Basketball 2021

Date: March 31ST, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM

Day: Wednesday

Venue: Khimki Basketball Center, Khimki

“Khimki Moscow Region (KHM)” LineUps:-

Erric McCollum (SG)

Devin Booker (C)

Jonas Jerebko (PF)

Janis Timma (SF)

Alexey Shved (PG)

“LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV)” Line Ups:-

Moustapha Fall (C)

Guerschon Yabusele (PF)

William Howard (SF)

Norris Cole (SG)

Antonie Diot (PG)

Both the teams are curiously waiting for tonight’s match as they are all set to give a strong battle to each other and to register a win at their name. Team players are practiced a lot to defeat their opponent and to save their spots at the finals. Khimki Moscow Region (KHM) is looking forward to winning against the team LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV). The players of both the teams have been played fantastically and the different player has a different and unique style to play the match.

“Khimki Moscow Region (KHM)” vs “LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV)” match prediction og dream 11 teams:-

Team Khimki Moscow Region (KHM) had been performed tremendously in their previous matches. The team won in all the matches against their opponent. And if we talk about the team LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) then they must have performed far better than their opponent. And in previous matches, ASV has been faced a defeat. But they are eagerly looking forward to mentioning their name ta the winning list. The real game is yet to be revealed to get the details on a live score of the real game stay groove to us.