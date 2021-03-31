ENTERTAINMENT

KHM vs ASV Live Score Euroleague Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

KHM vs ASV

In the upcoming match of Euroleague 2021, the team BC Khimki Moscow is going to lock horns against the team Asvel Basket on Wednesday. The face-off between KHM and ASV is scheduled to be played on March 31 and will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST. As of now, the team Asvel Basket has the upper hand as compared to BC Khimki Moscow in this upcoming match. Let’s see who might win this combat on Wednesday.

BC Khimki Moscow vs Asvel Basket Preview

As of now, the team Asvel Basket is currently positioned at the 14th spot in the league table after winning 12 matches so far in the league. The team has played 30 matches in total and their last match was a win before joining this combat. In their last match, the team Asvel Basket played against Chalons-Reims and gained victory by 97-71 scores. Before this game, the team has lost against Real Madrid by 71-74 scores. Now talking about the team BC Khimki Moscow, the team has played total 30 matches so far, in which KHM has won only three games. Due to their poor performance, the team is placed at the bottom least position i.e. 18th spot in the league table. The team has won their past match against the team Tsmoki Minsk by 89-65 scores. Earlier this, the team KHM has lost the game against Zenit Petersburg by 70-91 scores.

KHM vs ASV Team Squads

BC Khimki Moscow Squads

Sergey Karasev, Jonas Jerebko, Alexey Shved, Jordan Mickey, Sergey Monia, Anton Ponkrashov, Sergey Klyuev, Janis Timma, Stefan Jovic, Andrei Desyatnikov, Evgeny Voronov, Egor Vialtsev, Maxim Barashkov, Greg Monroe, Errick McCollum, Vladislavgen Odin , Ivan Evstigneev, Vladislav Sharapov, Dmitri Kadoshnikov, Devin Booker, Dairis Bertans, Viacheslav Zaitcev, Daniil Kasatkin

Asvel Basket Squads

Norris Cole, Antoine Diot, Allerik Freeman, Amine Noua, Guerschon Yabusele, Kevarrius Hayes, William Howard, Ismael Bako, Paul Lacombe, Matthew Strazel, Victor Diallo, Matthew Marsh, Moustapha Fall, Kymany Houinsou, Elwin Ndjock, David Lighty, Charles Kahudi, Rihards Lomazs

Winner Prediction

As of now, the team Khimki Moscow is in very bad shape as their performance graph has dropped down to the last position in the point table of the league. In the meantime, team Asvel Basket is performing decently so far in the league. Though, ASV also needs improvement in their form but as compared to KHM, they have more winning chances. The current form of KHM is WLWLL whereas, the recent form of ASV is WLWWL. KHM has only won two matches while ASV has won three matches in their previously performed five matches. On the basis of all these details, we can clearly see ASV may give tough competition to KHM on Wednesday and might also win at the end of the game.

