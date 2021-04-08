LATEST

Kho Kho Malayalam Movie Download Tamilrockers, Filmizilla and Other Sites

Kho kho malayalam full movie

Director: Rahul Reiji Nair
Author: Rahul Reiji Nair
Film stars: Rajisha Vijayan, Venkatesh VP, Mamita Baiju

The movie Issue Notification: 14 April, 2021 (India)
Language: Hindi: Malayalam

Film Stock - Wikipedia

Movie playtime: 01 hours 56 minutes

produced by: First Print Studio
written by: Rahul Riji Nair
The script is as follows: Rahul Riji Nair
Story by: Rahul Riji Nair
Enacted Rajisha Vijayan
music by: Siddharth Pradeep
Cinematography: Tobin Thomas
edited by: Christy Sebastian
production company: First Print Studio
Distributed by: Capital Studios

Kho Kho Movie is an upcoming Indian Malayalam language sports drama film (movie), written and directed by Rahul Reiji Nair, starring Rajesh Vijayan and produced by First Print Studio.

() Warehouse Game: KHO KHO game is one of the oldest traditional tag games in India. This is a team game. A team consists of 12 players, a coach, a manager and other support staff. Initially, 9 players will enter the fray to start the match and try to avoid the changer from touching the 3 defenders of the opposite team. It is a high-energy sport that involves running and chasing. The purpose of the sitting team is to “tag” the opponents. The changers can only walk in one direction and cannot cross the central lane.

They have to travel to the outpost to reach the other side. Another option is to take the chase job to another changer, whose back is running in front of you. The attacker touches the changer to get what he wants (usually closest to the target) and gives a “lost” massage to force Word to change. )

