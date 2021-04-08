Kho Kho Malayalam Movie Download Tamilrockers, Filmizilla and Other Sites

Director: Rahul Reiji Nair

Author: Rahul Reiji Nair

Film stars: Rajisha Vijayan, Venkatesh VP, Mamita Baiju

The movie Issue Notification: 14 April, 2021 (India)

Language: Hindi: Malayalam

Movie playtime: 01 hours 56 minutes

produced by: First Print Studio

written by: Rahul Riji Nair

Enacted Rajisha Vijayan

music by: Siddharth Pradeep

Cinematography: Tobin Thomas

edited by: Christy Sebastian

Distributed by: Capital Studios

Kho Kho Movie is an upcoming Indian Malayalam language sports drama film (movie), written and directed by Rahul Reiji Nair, starring Rajesh Vijayan and produced by First Print Studio.

() Warehouse Game: KHO KHO game is one of the oldest traditional tag games in India. This is a team game. A team consists of 12 players, a coach, a manager and other support staff. Initially, 9 players will enter the fray to start the match and try to avoid the changer from touching the 3 defenders of the opposite team. It is a high-energy sport that involves running and chasing. The purpose of the sitting team is to “tag” the opponents. The changers can only walk in one direction and cannot cross the central lane.

They have to travel to the outpost to reach the other side. Another option is to take the chase job to another changer, whose back is running in front of you. The attacker touches the changer to get what he wants (usually closest to the target) and gives a “lost” massage to force Word to change. )