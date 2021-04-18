Kho Kho Movie (2021): Leaked Online on Tamilrockers For Free Download

Kho kho is a Malayalam Sports activities drama directed by Rahul Riji. It hits the massive display screen on April 14, 2021. The film earns constructive responses and critiques from each critics and viewers together with home full exhibits in all places. Alternatively, it was leaked on-line and have become the brand new sufferer of piracy by a number of the in style torrent web sites like Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmywap, Kuttymovies, Filmzilla, Isaimini, PocketTV, Telegram, and extra.

The Kho Kho film story revolves across the formation of Kho Kho crew gamers by Maria Francis (Rajisha Vijayan) as bodily training in a girls-only college. Maria cheers and motivates the scholars to take part in sports activities actions and clinches the victory on the finish. It’s a movie of each an empowerment story and an inspirational sports activities drama.

Film Trailer Warehouse

Right here’s the trailer of Kho Kho Film

Kho Kho Film Full Particulars

Film Identify: Warehouse Warehouse

Solid: Rajisha Vijayan, Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP and Renjit Shekar Nair

Style: Sports activities Darma

Director: Rahul Riji Nair

Produced by: First Print Studios

Cinematography: Tobin Thomas

Editor: Christy Sebastian

Music: Sidhartha Pradeep

Launch Date: April 14, 2021

Language: Malayalam

