Kho Kho Movie (2021): Leaked Online on Tamilrockers For Free Download

Kho Kho Movie

Kho kho is a Malayalam Sports activities drama directed by Rahul Riji. It hits the massive display screen on April 14, 2021. The film earns constructive responses and critiques from each critics and viewers together with home full exhibits in all places. Alternatively, it was leaked on-line and have become the brand new sufferer of piracy by a number of the in style torrent web sites like Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmywap, Kuttymovies, Filmzilla, Isaimini, PocketTV, Telegram, and extra.

DISCLAIMER: We request our customers to observe films on theatres or official streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar. Don’t assist or use pirated web sites like 1TamilMV, Jio Rockers, Lookmovies, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, Filmywap, Khatrimaza, Telegram to stream films on-line.

The Kho Kho film story revolves across the formation of Kho Kho crew gamers by Maria Francis (Rajisha Vijayan) as bodily training in a girls-only college. Maria cheers and motivates the scholars to take part in sports activities actions and clinches the victory on the finish. It’s a movie of each an empowerment story and an inspirational sports activities drama.

Kho Kho films turned the brand new goal of pirated web sites. Most new launch films, collection are leaked on-line by in style torrent web sites. The obtain hyperlinks are additionally shared within the Telegram app. Downloading films on-line in pirated model is an unlawful act. Pirated web sites are fully banned in virtually all nations throughout the globe and it additionally essential to take some stringent actions towards them. Watching a film in theatres is a cultural course of, don’t allow them to fade away.

Solid: Rajisha Vijayan, Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP and Renjit Shekar Nair
Style: Sports activities Darma
Director: Rahul Riji Nair
Produced by: First Print Studios
Cinematography: Tobin Thomas
Editor: Christy Sebastian
Music: Sidhartha Pradeep
Launch Date: April 14, 2021
Language: Malayalam

