Khushi Ramachandra Wiki, Biography, Age, Videos, Images – Tech Kashif

Khushi ramachandra is a young model and social media influencer. She shot to fame through the video Win Against CSK Celebration which was uploaded on the YouTube channel Metrosaga. After that video, she was massively trolled by CSK fans. As of March 2021, she has more than 28k followers on her Instagram account.
|Name
|Khushi ramachandra
|Real Name
|Khushi Ramachandre Gowda
|Nickname
|Kushi
|Profession
|Model
|Date of Birth
|1 August
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Listening Music, Makeup and Dance
|Birth Place
|Karnataka, India
|Hometown
|Karnataka, India
|Current City
|Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Khushi Ramachandra’s Official Social Profiles
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/happiness_is_in_my_name
Interesting facts about Khushi Ramachandra
- She owns 28k + followers worth Instagram account.
- During free time, she plays with her pet dog.
Khushi Ramachandra Images
Let’s view the recent pics of Kushi Ramachandra,