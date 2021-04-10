Khushi Ramachandra Wiki, Biography, Age, Videos, Images – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Khushi Ramachandra Wiki, Biography, Age, Videos, Images

Khushi ramachandra is a young model and social media influencer. She shot to fame through the video Win Against CSK Celebration which was uploaded on the YouTube channel Metrosaga. After that video, she was massively trolled by CSK fans. As of March 2021, she has more than 28k followers on her Instagram account.

Name Khushi ramachandra
Real Name Khushi Ramachandre Gowda
Nickname Kushi
Profession Model
Date of Birth 1 August
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music, Makeup and Dance
Birth Place Karnataka, India
Hometown Karnataka, India
Current City Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian
1 Khushi Ramachandra’s Official Social Profiles
2 Interesting facts about Khushi Ramachandra
3 Khushi Ramachandra Images

Khushi Ramachandra’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/happiness_is_in_my_name

Interesting facts about Khushi Ramachandra

  • She owns 28k + followers worth Instagram account.
  • During free time, she plays with her pet dog.

Khushi Ramachandra Images

Let’s view the recent pics of Kushi Ramachandra,

