Ki.Rajanarayanan (Dead) Wiki, Age, Biography, Books, Images

Ki. Rajanarayanan aka Ki Ra, a veteran writer, and Tamil folklorist passed away on Monday due to an age-related illness. He is the winner of the Sahitya Akademi award. At a young age, he was suffered from tuberculosis and dropped out of school after seventh. His first literary career was started at age 30 and wrote the first short story “Mayamaan” in 1959. He worked as a professor of folklore at the Tamil Department of Pondicherry University. He also worked with communists and raised a voice for peasant’s rebellion. Gopallagramam, Kidai, Karisal Kaatu Kaduthasi are some of the wonderful novels that caught the attention of readers and used for dialects.