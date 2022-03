Customers of the recently launched Kia Cars can look forward to special sale and after-sales packages that were announced on Thursday and are only for this specific Kia model in the country. Cairns was launched here last month – and early – ₹ 8.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Luxury Plus with seven-seat option ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the diesel engine is mated to an automatic transmission unit.