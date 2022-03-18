Kia India After Sales Service Kia India Launches Various Initiatives In Sales And After Sales Service For Kia Carens Customers – Kia: Kia India Launches Exclusive Sales, Aftersales Service Package, Know Details for Carens Customers

The country’s leading vehicle manufacturer Kia India (Kia India) has announced the launch of several sales and aftersales packages especially for Kia Carens customers. The company has introduced ‘My Convenience Plus’ program to provide comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to the customers. In addition to this, the company has also introduced attractive and industry first value added products for India, which offer a number of convenience benefits exclusively for Cairns customers. With a wide range of financial plans, this will make the Kia Carense more accessible to the customers.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has always endeavored to offer its customers the best of products and services through providing a different experience in their work. My With unique sales and after sales service initiatives like Convenience Plus and several new value propositions, we aim to take the Kia brand experience closer to our customers. Buying a car in our country is an emotional decision, and it is our constant endeavor That we ensure our customers complete peace of mind at every step of their car buying journey.”

My Convenience Plus



‘My Convenience Plus’ is an exclusive aftersales initiative for Carens customers, which offers a bundled package covering Road Side Assistance including Periodic Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Tire Alloy Protection, giving customers a comprehensive coverage and There is complete peace of mind. Customers are provided with options here and can choose between premium and luxury packages, which provide coverage for 4 and 5 years respectively. This initiative gives customers the added benefit of avoidance of service cost escalation, pan-India validity, personalization, transparency and flexibility.

unique scheme

Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers and to make the products easily accessible, Kia India has announced a slew of value propositions for Cairns customers. Care Shield: The first scheme in India and the industry to offer accidental repair option with almost no questions asked.

Care Shield+: India’s and industry’s first reimbursement program, which will reimburse up to Rs 1 lakh for legal battles resulting from maximum two accident coverage.

Facility to protect the engine from problems arising out of incorrect refueling by the customer. Once again, a unique value proposition and an industry first initiative.

Apart from this, the company has also offered several attractive finance schemes including 10 percent cashback on online bookings (with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards), on-road financing starting at minimum 7.10 percent, and 100% waiver of processing fee with select partners. have been introduced.