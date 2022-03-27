Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celeb looks from the week gone by

With the onset of summer comes everything floral. Dresses to gowns and accessories, there’s no such thing as too many botanical prints in every colour combination available. From breezy and ruffle florals to bodycon figure-sculpting pieces and dressy tops, take a look at the most glamorous outfits celebrities sported in the past week.

Janhvi Kapoor

putting forth one of the most fierce looks, Janhvi Kapoor struck a pose in a shimmery animal printed Nikita Karzima metallic leopard printed coordinated set which featured a cowl neck backless top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. Dainty earrings from Shop Lune and shimmery makeup rounded off this glamorous look.

Karisma Kapoor

Doing prints right, the Biwi No. 1 star also sported animal prints in her own way in a Raw Mango silk…