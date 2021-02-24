ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani vs Pooja Hegde: # NTR30 – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who previously teamed up with Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu and Ram Charan in Vinay Vidya Ram, is believed to romance with Trivikram in her next film NTR. Kiara leads the way in beating # NTR30.

Pooja Hegde is another lead-runner for this role. Already, Pooja romanced NTR in Arvinda Samita Veera Raghav. The chemistry of both of them was bright on the screen. She was also seen in Trivikram’s last film Ala Vaikunthapremamala. This hit combination may work in favor of worship.

There is a buzz that Kiara and Pooja are likely to come for a film. As Trivikram is going to start shooting at the end of May, he wants the female leadership dates to be extended accordingly.

Meanwhile, it is strongly discussed that Trivikram wants to act as baddie for the film in the role of Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi’s presence in Master and Uppena showcased his star power.

Trivikram wants Sethupathi to clash with NTR. While the film was originally planned to be shot in March, it was pushed up due to the RRR shoot delay. Once Tarak is freed from RRR, he will be involved in the shooting of Trivikram’s film.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });