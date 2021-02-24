Kiara Advani vs Pooja Hegde: # NTR30 – TheMiracleTech

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who previously teamed up with Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu and Ram Charan in Vinay Vidya Ram, is believed to romance with Trivikram in her next film NTR. Kiara leads the way in beating # NTR30.

Pooja Hegde is another lead-runner for this role. Already, Pooja romanced NTR in Arvinda Samita Veera Raghav. The chemistry of both of them was bright on the screen. She was also seen in Trivikram’s last film Ala Vaikunthapremamala. This hit combination may work in favor of worship.

There is a buzz that Kiara and Pooja are likely to come for a film. As Trivikram is going to start shooting at the end of May, he wants the female leadership dates to be extended accordingly.

Meanwhile, it is strongly discussed that Trivikram wants to act as baddie for the film in the role of Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi’s presence in Master and Uppena showcased his star power.

Trivikram wants Sethupathi to clash with NTR. While the film was originally planned to be shot in March, it was pushed up due to the RRR shoot delay. Once Tarak is freed from RRR, he will be involved in the shooting of Trivikram’s film.

