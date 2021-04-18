Kichcha Sudeep to host Masterchef Kannada, start date announced – TMT

LATEST

Kichcha Sudeep to host Masterchef Kannada, start date announced

Kichcha Sudeep has an enormous fanbase among the many Kannada viewers. Sudeep, who has already efficiently hosted eight editions of Bigg Boss, will likely be coming to Kannadigar’s home quickly with one other very completely different new actuality present. In line with sources, the most well-liked occasion, MasterChef, quickly to be launched in Kannada, information that the movie star cooking present is about to develop into a actuality, has circulated within the tv trade.

Earlier, there have been reviews that sometime Kichcha Sudeep can be presenting a cooking present. Kude Sudeep was keen on him as a result of it was stated that such a program in Kannada can be successful. Now that the information has come to a head, the Grasp Chef Kannada model will doubtless seem on a preferred tv channel within the subsequent few months.

MasterChef, the most well-liked tv program, will function Kannada and Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. In line with sources, the occasion will likely be hosted by Sudeep in Kannada, Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil, Kajal Agarwal in Telugu, and Prithviraj in Malayalam.

Revolutionary Movie Academy has acquired the rights to the present with Endemol Shine in partnership with VELS Movie Worldwide and In Venio Movies. A four-language adaptation is scheduled to be filmed at Movie Metropolis close to Lodi. To this point, there is no such thing as a affirmation on which channel this system will air.

If every thing goes as deliberate, Masterchef Kannada will likely be launched by the tip of April, although no official data has been launched.

