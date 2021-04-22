Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Release Date, ‘Vikrant Rona’ To Get OTT Release?

South Indian actor Kiccha Sudeep’s most awaited Kannada movie Vikrant Rona is asserted for its theatrical launch as per immediately’s report. Is there any likelihood for its OTT streaming? To know extra, preserve scrolling.

Solid and crew

As per sources, Kiccha Sudeep is the principle character of Vikrant Rona. Furthermore, we will see Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok as supporting roles. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Shalini jack Manju, Alankar Pandian.

Plot:

This film is a Kannada film. As per sources, it’s a fantasy motion thriller film. A tremendous reality Vikrant Rona turned the world’s first film that unveils its title brand at Burj Khalifa, the tallest constructing.

3D Kannada movie Vikrant Rona can be launched in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu famous person Kiccha Sudeep can be seen because the lead function. Kiccha Sudeep, in his social media platform, reveals the discharge date with an interesting poster. As per the report, Vikrant Rona is meant to launch on nineteenth August 2021.

Is there any likelihood of OTT launch?

For the present declining state of affairs of covid-19 all through the nation, theatre launch appears tough for the movie business these days. So, there’s a likelihood for Vikrant Rona of OTT launch. There isn’t a such official affirmation and social media posts from actors concerning the identical.

Nevertheless, the earlier 12 months, the Movie business has taken the trail of OTT resulting from lockdown, pandemic conditions. We watched many motion pictures resembling Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, and Dil Bechara on OTT platforms. Many Excessive anticipating motion pictures like Roohi, Tenets have been imposed to streaming on OTT platforms. It isn’t clear until now if Vikrant Rona would launch in OTT. We will pursue our expectation solely in regards to the theatre launch on nineteenth August.