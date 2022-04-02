Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Teaser Is Out

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is now a Pan-Indian star and he proved his mettle with Eaga and Baahubali movies in Tollywood. He is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie ‘Vikrant Rona’. As the makers are releasing it with a Pan-Indian appeal, they dropped the teaser on this special festival day and treated all his fans…

Coming to the Telugu teaser, Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled it and sent his best wishes to the complete team of Vikrant Rona… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, “This looks Superb! @KicchaSudeep’s adventure-thriller release date teaser లాంచ్ చేయడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. Director @anupsbhandari & entire team, BEST WISHES! #VikrantRonaJuly28 worldwide release in 3D”.

Going with the…