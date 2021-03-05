Kicker forgets to field, Shanks it and pieces of coach

One to Successful field goal attempt, A team should require a spot. Seems simple, doesn’t it? Wake forest Kicker Nick Saiba completely forgot about that.

As the Demon prepares for a 38-yard field goal in the Deacons First quarter against No. 8 Notre Dame In the BB&T field Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Only 10 players took the field.







Holder Dom Maggio looked around, frantic and confused, but Saiba was nowhere to be found. He was already crossing the deadline before realizing that it was time to go inside.

Fortunately, Saiba understood it, and had enough time left on the play clock to get the kick and perhaps give Wake Forest Demon Deacons an early first-half edge over a nationally ranked power forward.

result? Of course he hit it straight from the left. what else?

Nick Sainsba Missed FG vs Notre Dame

Wake Forest kicker Nick Saiba was still practicing while he was on the field… He still got on time, but of course, he missed FG. pic.twitter.com/mkIIQKKhVc – CBS Sports (@CBSSports) 22 September 2018

The whole sequence is very bizarre. When was the last time a college football kicker forgot to run for a goal on the field? Have you ever seen a holder so confused because he discovers the kicker? What could be worse for a new expert to create?

Of course, head coach Dave Clausen let him in after that. We can see the entire conversation before the broadcast, but you can tell that he is not happy:

Saiba was ranked 5-foot-9, a 185-pound kicker from Clover, South Carolina, according to the No. 5 kicker in the country. 247Sports Composite. That Saturday was not just his day.

Sinsba went 2-for-4 on field goal The 56–27 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, including a career-best 39-yard field goal in the second quarter, and converting all three extra-point attempts.

In the first four matches of his new campaign, Scieba was 8-for-11 on field goals, attempting all 15 extra-points after touchdowns in games against Tulane, Tonson, Boston College and Notre Dame.

He made his 39-yard effort and PAT after a Matt Colburn touchdown in the second quarter before halftime, and scored both extra points in the second half, including touchdown runs in the third quarter and fourth quarter by Kendall Hinton and Jamie Newman. Were.

Sinta had plenty of time to cash in on himself during his career at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) under head coach Dave Claasen, but before then Set NCAA record For consecutive field goals in a rainy night against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2019 regular season finale – he was certainly the man in school history who forgot to head on the field with the rest of the Deccan special teams unit went.

This post was originally published on September 24, 2018.