Kidilam Feroze aka RJ Feroz Wiki, Biography, Age, Cinema, Pictures

Feroze is a Kerala-born radio jockey Big FM 92.7. He is also a good actor and writer. He has also directed a few short films. He is one of the contestants in the popular game show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. He also hosted a few shows Asianet Channel.
Biography of Kidilam Feroze
|Name
|Kidilam firoz
|Real Name
|Kidilam firoz
|Surname
|Feroz
|The business
|RJ, VJ, actor, writer and director
|Date of birth
|27 December 1982
|Ages
|39 (until 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|family
|husband: Abdul Aziz
The mother: Nusaifa Beevi
brother: Faizal Abdul Aziz
|marital status
|Single
|Cases / Girlfriends
|Still to be updated
|wife
|Still to be updated
|children
|Still to be updated
|religion
|Islam
|educational qualification
|B.Sc., Zoology
|school
|GHSS Venjaramu, Trivandrum
|College
|Still to be updated
|Hobby
|Listening to music and reading books
|birth place
|Trivandrum, Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Trivandrum, Kerala, India
|Current City
|Trivandrum, Kerala, India
|the nationality
|Indian
Kidilam Feroze’s official social profile
facebook.com/kidilamfiroz
twitter.com/RjKidilamFiroz
instagram.com/kidilam_firoz
Interesting facts about Kidilam Feroze
- He hosted a radio show for 105 consecutive hours and earned a record certificate from Limca Books of Records.
- He inspired many through his prized utterance.
- This award-winning RJ loves caring for animals.
- Feroze CHIRAK is the backbone of the film.
Movies list
- Thaniavarthanam (2014)
- 69 (2014)
- Kallu (2020)
- Malayali Shaji Poliyanu (2020)
Tv show list
Books list
Kidilam Feroze Image
See the latest photos of RJ Kidilam Feroze,
thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.