ENTERTAINMENT

Kidilam Feroze aka RJ Feroz Wiki, Biography, Age, Cinema, Pictures

Posted on
Loading...

Feroze is a Kerala-born radio jockey Big FM 92.7. He is also a good actor and writer. He has also directed a few short films. He is one of the contestants in the popular game show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. He also hosted a few shows Asianet Channel.

Biography of Kidilam Feroze

Name Kidilam firoz
Real Name Kidilam firoz
Surname Feroz
The business RJ, VJ, actor, writer and director
Date of birth 27 December 1982
Ages 39 (until 2021)
Zodiac sign Capricorn
family husband: Abdul Aziz
The mother: Nusaifa Beevi
brother: Faizal Abdul Aziz
marital status Single
Cases / Girlfriends Still to be updated
wife Still to be updated
children Still to be updated
religion Islam
educational qualification B.Sc., Zoology
school GHSS Venjaramu, Trivandrum
College Still to be updated
Hobby Listening to music and reading books
birth place Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Hometown Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Current City Trivandrum, Kerala, India
the nationality Indian

Kidilam Feroze’s official social profile

facebook.com/kidilamfiroz

twitter.com/RjKidilamFiroz

instagram.com/kidilam_firoz

Interesting facts about Kidilam Feroze

  • He hosted a radio show for 105 consecutive hours and earned a record certificate from Limca Books of Records.
  • He inspired many through his prized utterance.
  • This award-winning RJ loves caring for animals.
  • Feroze CHIRAK is the backbone of the film.

Movies list

  • Thaniavarthanam (2014)
  • 69 (2014)
  • Kallu (2020)
  • Malayali Shaji Poliyanu (2020)

Tv show list

Books list

Kidilam Feroze Image

See the latest photos of RJ Kidilam Feroze,

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
919
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
845
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
674
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });