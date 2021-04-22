Kidnappers Call Veer Watch Today’s Episode 22th April 2021







Within the latest episodes of Apna Time Bhi Ayega, we’re watching that the abductors name Veer and ask him to carry cash to their hideout situated in Goa if desires to see Rani once more. Veer will get agree and heads to Goa together with cash. Goons are speaking to one another that they’re certain that Veer should include cash right here as he loves his spouse a lot. Rani, there may be nervous for Veer and for herself both. Veer there may be additionally getting extremely tensed for Rani. She drives to Goa within the hope to fulfill set Rani free from the entice of goons.

After a lot efforts Veer arms cash and see Rani after a protracted. He will get emotional seeing Rani. His eyes fill with tears, a goon brings Rani pointing a gun on his head. Rani additionally will get emotional seeing Veer, her lips and arms are tied. Veer stands open that rope of her arms. They each behold one another for some time. They each get elated seeing one another and hope shines in Veer’s eyes to take Rani again house.

Within the earlier episode, we now have seen that Veer finds out that Jai Singh is behind Rani’s kidnapping. He tied him on the bonnet of the automobile and says that now I’m going to make you style your individual medicines. Jai Singh pleads with Veer to spare him and get him arrested he accepts to go to jail. However Veer says that you simply additionally didn’t take heed to Rani’s pleads now, I additionally don’t take heed to your requests. Simply then his brother brings cash, Veer tells kidnappers that he received cash and site and coming there. The abductors inform them that the groom supposed to return alone don’t carry the remainder of the company alongside.

In addition to, Apna Time Bhi Aayega is taken into account as one of many mass entertainers of the small display screen. The present that includes Rahman Khan and Anushka Sen within the main roles. However later Megha Ray changed by Anushka Sen. That is the primary season of the present premiered on 20 October 2020. The present is penned down by Manasvi Aryqa and it’s directed by Toton Karmakar. The present produced by Ved Raj below the manufacturing firm of Shoonya Sq. Productions. Get all of the recent episodes of the present on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 7 PM and any time on Zee 5. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra data and all the newest Apna Time Bhi Aayega written episodes updates.