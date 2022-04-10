Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: How to watch and stream for free

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 airs Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on Nickelodeon. you can also watch it on FuboTV (Free Trial), Hulu + Live TV (Free Trial) either Philo,

“iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob Gronkowski will host from Los Angeles this year. Entertainers from a variety of genres are up for the awards, including Taylor Swift and Adele, who lead the individual nominations with four each.

Shows such as “Danger Force,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “iCarly,” “Cobra Kai” and “The SpongeBob Movie: SpongeBob on the Run” are also nominated for multiple categories. The winners are decided by voters, who count their opinions in one online voting system,

