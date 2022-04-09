Kieron Pollard Departs For Golden Duck as MI in Massive Trouble

Read more

Singh.

After a disappointing start to the season, Mumbai Indians are in desperate search of a win and they will face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in a highly-anticipated clash on Saturday. Both teams enjoy a massive fan following across the country and their rivalry has grown further in the last few seasons.

Rejuvenated RCB have played some quality cricket this season and the return of Glenn Maxwell is going to add massive strength to their batting unit. Maxwell performed exceedingly well for RCB last season and he will look to emulate that this time too under new captain Faf du Plessis who has also been impressive with his captaincy traits.

The 2022 auction forced Mumbai Indians to let go…