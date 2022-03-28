Killarney’s Jesse Buckley Missed the Oscars, But Hometown Reception Planned for Star

Jesse Buckley may have lost the Oscar, but friends say his nomination alone is enough to prove he’s destined for big things.

The actress was nominated for her role in the 2021 psychological Netflix drama The Lost Daughter, which is based on the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name.

Also the winner, 32-year-old Killarney native Ariana Debos was up against Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Ajonew Ellis. Ciaran Hinds was also hoping to get her hands on a golden statue last night. But the Belfast-born actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast, lost to Troy Kotsur, who starred in Koda. That she was even nominated, making Ms. Buckley only the sixth Irish actress in the Academy Awards’ 94-year history…

