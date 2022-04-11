Killarney’s Jesse Buckley named Best Actress in a Musical at Olivier Awards

Killarney actress Jesse Buckley has won Best Actress in a Musical at the Olivier Awards.

The ceremony recognizes excellence in professional theater and was held last night at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Jesse Buckley was honored for her performance as Sally Bowles in the West End musical, Cabaret.

Last month, she was involved in a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

The cabaret won seven honors at the Olivier Awards, including Eddie Redmayne for Best Actor in a Musical.

At the ceremony, he praised his co-star, saying that he would not play Emmys without agreeing to co-star Jesse Buckley.