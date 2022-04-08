“Killer doctors”: condemnation and raid of a clinic in Belgrano “for the illegal practice of medicine”

Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) Reported this Thursday, April 7 Nueva Belgrano Clinic RaidIn the context of an open investigation for “possible”, the Dragons Al is located in 1800. illegal drug practice,

The police operation was carried out by order of the city’s Criminal, Rape and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office (PCYF) No. 5, which investigates irregularities at the medical center on the basis of one. A growing number of testimony to illness and malpractice, Overcrowding was also reported in the establishment, a factor that favors the indiscriminate spread of diseases.

The case also examines “the existence of expired drugs, treatment of pathogenic residues and whether conditions in the morgue are …”.