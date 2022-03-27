Killer Who Was 13 When He Killed 4-Year-Old Released From Prison

A 41-year-old man has been released from prison after 28 years behind bars for the murder of a four-year-old girl.

Eric Smith was 13 when he murdered Derrick Robbie in August 1993, but was tried as an adult and sentenced to nine years in prison.

He was transferred from a juvenile detention center to an adult prison after he turned 21 and was denied his first parole hearing nearly nine years after the murder, but after a series of other unsuccessful hearings he was granted bail in February. Was released on parole in 2022.