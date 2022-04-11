‘Killing Eve’ Finale Review: Twist Death Ends Eve, Villainelle Story

spoiler ALERT: If you haven’t seen the series finale of “Killing Eve” (“Hello, Losers”) airing Sunday, April 10 on BBC America and AMC Plus, don’t read this.

In their last confrontation, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Caroline (Fiona Shaw) are perfectly seated in an ordinary pub, watching the other with wary disdain as Villanelle (Jodi Comer) plays darts in the other room. “One of the great untold truths about life, Eve, is that people behave exactly as you’d expect them to,” Caroline says at the end. “Take you, for example. You’re about to start some crazy endgame when you know, deep down, you’re just a woman who likes croissants on Sunday mornings at inappropriate times.”

As Caroline almost certainly expected, Eve counters: “And you’re going to have me running for it, …