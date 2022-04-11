‘Killing Eve’ season 4, episode 7 recap

killing eve it’s nice to make dead things season 4 episode 7 Editor’s Rating 4 stars ,,,, Photo: Anika Molnar / BBCA

The first time we caught sight of Eve in the series premiere, she was half sleepy and completely hungry from Bill’s birthday party. She drags herself to work for a meeting, where she will learn about Villanelle, though not by name. She meets Caroline Martens in that meeting, though only by sight. Yet the meeting effectively kicks off her MI6 career, ending her marriage, leaving her…