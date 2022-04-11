‘Killing Eve’ series finale review: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer come to a less-than-killer end of a long, strange journey (SPOILERS)

It’s hard to call the “Killing Eve” finale disappointing, because given the downward trajectory that the show has been going through since its first season, expectations have been systematically lowered. “Anticlimactic,” however, fits the bill, especially considering the anticipated showdown and the final fate of the major characters in this less-than-killer finish.

Season 4 began on a particularly clunky note, involving trained assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her time-killing brush with Dharma. Although things improved a bit after that, the show never went well.

The buildup resulted in some major deaths by the end, including Helen (Camille Coutin) and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) – the latter in typically pointless and tragic fashion – but the idea that both…