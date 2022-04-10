Killing Eve spin-off news, rumors

killing eveThe Final Episode Of Will Air Tonight, But It’s Probably Not The End killing eve Universe. That’s right: a spin-off featuring the backstory of Caroline Mertens (Fiona Shaw) is in the works. To TV InsiderThe spin-off will likely follow Caroline’s experience as a spy in the Soviet Union.

In the past, there have been hints of spin-offs from the creators of killing eve, for example, “We look forward to having an unforgettable final season and exploring the potential expansion of this compelling universe,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, said in a statement in March 2021.

And, season four writer Laura Neal recently hinted at a possible spin-off Radio Times“I think this is the end killing eve As we know, but i…