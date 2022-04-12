Kim Clijsters holds back her comeback: “But I don’t regret it” | Kim Clijsters

On September 12, 2019, Kim Clijsters shocked friend and foe by announcing her second return.

Clijsters, a mother of 3, wanted to firsthand experience whether she could still compete at the highest level.

In the spring of 2020, Clijsters made her return to Dubai, where she promptly lost to Garbine Muguruza.

After a few matches and defeat, the pause button had to be pressed due to the corona epidemic.

The virus and multiple injuries – including his knee surgery – made his comeback a flop.

Clijsters, who had moved to the US in the meantime, didn’t throw up the towel, but today revealed that the farewell is final.

(read below photo)