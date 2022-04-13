Kim Clijsters pauses on her return to competition

The 38-year-old Limburger announced his return to the circuit in September 2019. But the coronavirus pandemic and multiple injuries have complicated his plans. He has played only five games since then.

“I want to share with you the fact of deciding to stop playing official tournaments”, she points out on Instagram. “I can’t wait to see what new adventures will cross my path,” Clijsters says. “Thank you to everyone who supported me over the past two years.”

In September 2019, Kim Clijsters surprised everyone by announcing her second return to the competition in a completely unexpected way. In her own words, because she missed the feeling of being a professional player. She made her official comeback in February 2020 in Dubai, where she immediately lost to Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. Later in the year, she will also try her hand at Monterrey and…