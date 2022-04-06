Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister threatens nuclear abolition of South Korea’s military after warning of pre-emptive strike

Top Line

Kim Yo Jong, a senior North Korean government official and sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned that her country was ready to use nuclear weapons to “finish” South Korea’s military if it wanted to attack. A stern statement comes a few days after Seoul. Told about his ability to launch long-range pre-emptive strikes against his neighbor.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Ho Chiyo , [+] Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi. AFP via Getty Images

important facts