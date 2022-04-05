Kim Jong-un's sister says her country's nuclear forces will wipe out the South if provoked

North Korea has warned the South that if provoked, it will wipe out the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called recent statements by South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook about the pre-emptive attacks as a “fantastic daydream” and a “maniac of a maniac”.

Ms Kim said that although the North does not want another war on the Korean peninsula, if South Korea resists pre-emptive strikes or other attacks, Pyongyang will retaliate with its nuclear forces.

“If [South Korea] opposes the military confrontation with us, our nuclear war force will inevitably have to perform its duty … a terrible attack will be launched and [South Korean] The army will be faced with a miserable fate in a short time…


