Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house is worse than their wedding – TMT Daily

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially called divorce lawyers to finalize the end of their marriage. The writing has long been on the wall – even for casual observers.

It was telling when it seemed that Kim is more annoyed at her husband’s presidency than anything else. It started to get worse when Kanye accused his wife of trying to shut him down during the social media molestation.

However, if there is one thing about the couple that we find strangely more sinister then their marriage became a semi-public shack, this is their home. The place where the couple is called home, when they were in marital life, seems to be the building in which you get lost during a nightmare dream to raise a family.

It used to be normal

Before we show you the interior of the couple’s lifeless house, we show you this image of how the house was staged before this Kardashian and her husband Spent millions to make the place worth seeing.

It was not colorful, but managed to have some domestic vibes in it. The floor had an intricate pattern that probably made it incredibly expensive, and the wooden beams gave the otherwise steep interior a much more welcoming and rustic feel.

The stone chimney was an interesting feature Totally right Place to put a favorite painting on display.

Sucker soul

Now, let’s look at this picture. In case you are having trouble sensibly, it is the image In the same room. When you look at it, you might suddenly feel as if someone has suctioned life out of your chest – all elements of personality are gone, and the poor living room has been through your 1s and 0s of the internet. Trying to borrow.

The fireplace looks more like a doorway Alice will crawl through from the other side of the looking glass, and we think the Lorax has something to say about whatever fluffy red abomments are floating in that room. Either that or Angry birds A copyright lawsuit is being created to make his character resemble a sleep paralysis monster.

Without this, We know it’s california, But for heaven’s sake, will it put a rug on the floor to kill Kim Kardashian? We can see that the children are barefoot and that is the floor is To freeze in the air-conditioned stone freezer made by him.

Panic hall

This may be our favorite awesome photo, but we can’t save it for last. This hallway resembles a more abandoned 14th century palace than one Hollywood Hills Mansion.

Like, we heard about minimalism, we understand the concept, but nobody said that you had to Remove light fixtures. What happens when it’s 10pm, the sun has set, and you want to get a glass of water? Do you have to carry a flashing flashlight around this house, or are we going to grab candles and torches in 14th century fashion? this place Certainly There is no fire hazard, so you can get away from it.

Also, can we ask what is the point of having all this wall real estate in your house if you are not going to do anything on it? Ms. Kim Kardashian, we know full well that you are absurdly rich, what better way to flaunt that money than astronomically priced art?

Oh well we don’t Earnings For the ominous bench at the end of this hallway. Who is in their right mind, is not Horror video game The developer builds a hallway that leads Totally for a small white bench in an alcohol!

We got to sit

Apart from the hallway bench Clearly Some kind of trap, the house has so far proved devoid of seating options. Well, we found them in the dining room! Not a lot of chairs and enough table space, but hey beggars can’t really be choosers at this point.

For some reason the dining table looks like a badly provided sports property, and we don’t even have to get started on using white fabric living room chairs as a dining seat. But do you know what? We have seen other things that are very annoying so we don’t really care.

What is it Our Meditation is the secret mannequin in the background. We know we were In college Begging for this house is art, but if it is moving in, we immediately miss that request Regrets like a mouse It would have been after Mousetrap went to the factory. We instead take the couple in absolute narrowness and put images of themselves everywhere compared to what we use Hellish decoration.

The conclusion

Have we, perhaps, become more about the choices of decorating someone else’s home – a house we’ve never kept inside? Answer that for ourselves, we are not apologizing. Sometimes it is better to fix small things than the real stresses of real life, and you have to accept that Best aim.

Now, please forgive us when we watch some HGTV for a little bit of eye bleach.