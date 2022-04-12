Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ordered a pizza named after Kanye West on their dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ordered a pizza named after Kanye West on their dinner date

Awkward moments when you’re on a date with your new boyfriend and order pizza in your ex’s name.

It’s been six months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first began dating, the romance blossomed when they appeared together. saturday night live Sketch in mid-October

For the most part, Kim and Pete basically kept their relationship incredibly low-key. However, in January, her ex-husband Kanye West started drawing more and more attention to her through his frequent public attacks.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

he threatened”beat Pete…


Read Full News