Kim Kardashian Calls Lawyers After Her 6-Year-Old Son Saint Finds Out About Her Sex Tape With Ray Xu

Kim Kardashian has responded to a threat that new material could be released from a sex tape made with an ex-boyfriend 20 years ago.
His family’s new reality show teaser depicts danger Kardashian.
In the promo, the star’s six-year-old son Sant is seen playing a game on an iPad when something “super inappropriate” pops up on his screen, US Weekly has been informed.
Watch or stream all your favorite shows on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,
The mother of four married her then boyfriend Ray J.
The teaser reveals that Ray J’s former manager, known as the Vac 100, is planning to release never-seen-before tapes of material.
Kim…
Read Full News