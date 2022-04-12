Kim Kardashian felt the ‘zing’ when she kissed Pete Davidson for the first time

Kim Kardashian admitted that she felt a “zing” after kissing her boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time on “Saturday Night Live” in October.

“When we kissed, I was like ‘Mmm!’ It was like! It was a stage kiss, but it still had a little zing,” Kardashian said on Tuesday’s episode. Dear Media’s “Not Thin But Not Fat” Podcast with Amanda Hirsch.

“It was nothing like a super crazy feeling, I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow I haven’t really kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m like being an idiot. And it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss.'”

kardashian, 41, Appeared in a skit with Davidson, 28, in which she played Aladdin and she played Jasmine. Both shared their first kiss…