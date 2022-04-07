Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken’ by Melissa Lucio’s death sentence

Kim Kardashian said she was “heartbroken” by a written petition by the children of an American mother facing the death penalty in Texas.

The reality star said there were “many unresolved questions” about Melissa Lucio’s case and that she was praying for his life to be saved.

Lucio was convicted of death for the 2007 death of his daughter, Maria, who prosecutors say was a victim of child abuse.

His lawyers have argued that the jurors never heard evidence that would have acquitted him.

Responding to a letter to Texas State Governor Greg Abbott, Kardashian wrote: “Heartbroken to read this letter from the children of Melissa Lucio, begging the state not to kill their mother.